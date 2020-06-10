Amitabh Bachchan might soon help us to navigate roads through Google Maps?

After hearing Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen’s voice for navigation, as per reports Amitabh Bachchan might lend his voice to Google Maps.

Amitabh Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema. In addition to acting, Bachchan has worked as a playback singer, film producer and television presenter. He has hosted several seasons of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Besides his amazing acting, Big B is also known for his amazing voice. Anyone can easily recognise this megastar's voice. After entertaining us with many films and continuing on doing so, as per a report in Mid Day Google Maps is in talks with Big B to lend his voice for navigation.

As per a source Amitabh Bachchan has the most influential and recognisable baritone. Hence, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. He has been approached, but the contract has not been signed yet. The report states that it is upto Mr. Bachchan now. After hearing Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen’s voice helping us in navigation, it would be great to hear the Shahenshah of Bollywood's voice in helping us navigate the street. However, if Big B gives a nod to this, he will be recording his voice from home due to the current scenario going on in the country.

Google has also come up with a new feature. In a statement, Google said that this new feature will help commuters be prepared for any and all of these restrictions, like if the local authorities require the commuters to wear masks on public transportation. It further stated that the alerts are at present being rolled out in India, France, Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Netherlands, Colombia, Spain, the US, the UK and Thailand, since the information for these countries is available with the tech giant. More countries will be included soon.

