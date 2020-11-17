Amitabh Bachchan mocks his own style as he shares a rare PHOTO: When flared trousers & sleeves were a thing

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a throwback black and white photo of himself from the days when flared pants were a thing. The Brahmastra star joked about his own style and left the internet in splits.

If there is one megastar in Bollywood who is extremely active on social media, it is Amitabh Bachchan. Often, the megastar shares throwback photos and videos shared by fans with him and leaves the internet in awe. Not just this, often his interactions with fans go viral on social media. Recently, Big B took to his social media handle and shared a rare throwback photo of himself. But, the more interesting thing was to see him mock his own signature style of bell-bottoms in his caption.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mr Bachchan shared a photo of himself posing in a shirt with 'flared' sleeves and matching 'flared' pants. The black and white photo took fans back in a time when Big B was a style icon and Bell Bottoms was a trend that he kicked off. Remembering the old days and style, Big B joked on himself. He explained that the photo was from a time when just wearing flared pants was not enough.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "when it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers .. but flared sleeves as well." In the comments, a fan asked him when was the picture taken. The actor responded in a hilarious manner and wrote, "Jab phaile huye patloonein aur aastinein hua krti thi."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post:

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Big B shared a cute photo collage of his grandaughter Aaradhya as she turned 9 years old. He wished the little one on her birthday. On the work front, Big B will be seen in Brahmastra with and . The shooting of the film was halted due to the COVID 19 lockdown. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan mourns the demise of Soumitra Chatterjee; Calls him a 'gentle soul & abundant talent'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×