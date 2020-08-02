  • facebook
Amitabh Bachchan mourns Amar Singh's demise as he shares a picture: Struck with grief, only prayers are left

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a black and white picture of himself bowing down as he mourned Amar Singh's loss.
38407 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2020 08:50 am
Amitabh Bachchan is currently recuperating from coronavirus after being tested positive last month, but the legendary actor took to Twitter on Saturday night to mourn the loss of his dear friend and politician Amar Singh who passed away on 1 August in Singapore. Amar Singh was extremely close to Big B and his family before they had a falling out in 2010. The politician passed away after he went to Singapore earlier this year for a surgery related to his kidneys. 

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh shared a black and white picture of himself bowing down. While no caption accompanied his tweet, Big B on his blog penned a couple of lines. He wrote, "Struck with grief, bowed head, only prayers are left. Close life, close relationship, the soul is no more." 

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post: 

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan talks about the 'light at the end of the tunnel'; Shweta Bachchan Nanda shows support

Even though the two were not on great terms, in February this year, Amar Singh had tweeted in regret over their falling out. “Today is my father’s death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Senior Bachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all,” Amar Singh had said on Twitter.

Amar Singh, 64, had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was admitted to a hospital in Singapore some eight months ago. He is survived by his wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters named Drishti and Disha.

