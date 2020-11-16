Amitabh Bachchan mourns the demise of Soumitra Chatterjee; Calls him a 'gentle soul & abundant talent'

Numerous celebs have mourned the demise of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee. Among them is Amitabh Bachchan who has offered his condolences on social media.

The entertainment industry has been stuck by yet another sad news about the demise of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The Bengali actor was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 post which he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. However, he left for his heavenly abode on November 15, 2020, after having fought the ailment for almost 40 days. He was 85 at the time of his death. Numerous celebs from around the country have mourned the demise of the yesteryear star.

Among them is Amitabh Bachchan who had earlier met and interacted with Chatterjee. The megastar has shared a throwback picture with the Apur Sansar fame actor and writes, “Soumitra Chatterjee .. an iconic legend .. one of the mightiest pillars of the Film Industry, .. has fallen .. a gentle soul and abundant talent .. last met him at the IFFI in Kolkata .. Prayers ..” Meanwhile, thousands of fans and other renowned people attended the last rites of the legendary actor.

Meanwhile, check out Big B’s tweet below:

T 3722 - Soumitra Chatterjee .. an iconic legend .. one of the mightiest pillars of the Film Industry, .. has fallen .. a gentle soul and abundant talent .. last met him at the IFFI in Kolkata ..

Prayers .. pic.twitter.com/GSFYacxKCh — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) November 15, 2020

West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee was also present during the last rites of Soumitra Chatterjee. Earlier, celebs like Mohanlal, Soha Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Randeep Hooda, Anil Kapoor, and many others took to their social media handles and offered condolences on the sudden demise of the actor. Shabana Azmi has shared a tweet that reads, “Farewell Soumitra Da.I had the honour of playing your wife in La Nuit Bengali n your daughter in 15 Park Avenue. I was with you in Paris and saw the adulation you received at George Pompidou Centre but you were so nonchalant about it that it left me deeply impressed. RIP.”

Also Read: Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away: Anupam Kher, Mohanlal, Shabana & celebs mourn iconic Bengali actor's demise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

Share your comment ×