Amitabh Bachchan 'moved to tears' as students from Poland organise recitation of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem

While Amitabh Bachchan stays put in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for novel coronavirus, the legendary actor has received an outpouring of love from his fans all around the world. He took to Twitter to share that he was recently 'moved to tears' as students from the University of Wroclaw in Poland paid a tribute to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B shared a video of the same on social media in which the students can be heard and seen reciting a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's masterwork Madhushala on the university's terrace.

Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "T 3601 - I am moved to tears ! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. pic.twitter.com/Rvl4q7Liof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2020

While the tweet allowed Big B to express only in so many words, he took to his blog and wrote, ".. the students that recite Babuji’s Madhushala do so in the same tune that my Father used to sing and recite at ‘kavi sammelans’ , poetic symposiums .. it is difficult to speak a foreign language , but to not just speak it but recite and sing it to its originator is a marvel.."

Well, just like Big B, we too are certainly impressed. Meanwhile, the legendary actor continues to be in the hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law and grand daughter who have all been tested positive for coronavirus.

