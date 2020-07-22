  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan 'moved to tears' as students from Poland organise recitation of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share that he was recently 'moved to tears' as students from the University of Wroclaw in Poland paid a tribute to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
2027 reads Mumbai
News,Amitabh Bachchan,Harivansh Rai BachchanAmitabh Bachchan 'moved to tears' as students from Poland organise recitation of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Amitabh Bachchan stays put in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for novel coronavirus, the legendary actor has received an outpouring of love from his fans all around the world. He took to Twitter to share that he was recently 'moved to tears' as students from the University of Wroclaw in Poland paid a tribute to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B shared a video of the same on social media  in which the students can be heard and seen reciting a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's masterwork Madhushala on the university's terrace.

Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "T 3601 - I am moved to tears ! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

Take a look at the video below:

While the tweet allowed Big B to express only in so many words, he took to his blog and wrote, ".. the students that recite Babuji’s Madhushala do so in the same tune that my Father used to sing and recite at ‘kavi sammelans’ , poetic symposiums .. it is difficult to speak a foreign language , but to not just speak it but recite and sing it to its originator is a marvel.."

Well, just like Big B, we too are certainly impressed. Meanwhile, the legendary actor continues to be in the hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who have all been tested positive for coronavirus.     

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement