Amitabh Bachchan narrates incident of a fan who swore never to watch his film Muqaddar ka Sikandar

The Mahanayak of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, recently opened up about a Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant, who was lathi-charged following a stampede when he went to watch the former’s 1978 film Muqaddar ka Sikandar. Big B wrote how the contestant swore that he would never watch Muqaddar Ka Sikandar unless he was accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan himself.

In this blog, the Deewar actor wrote, “He came from a limited background. Both in the family means and surrounds, but desired to see a film of mine – ‘Muqaddar ka Sikandar’. He commented I owed him something and on prodding him, revealed his desire to see the mentioned film and not having the means. So, he managed to procure Rs 10 – somehow and travelled miles to a theatre after making all possible calculations on how this Rs 10/- would be spent or be enough for the film to be seen. He stood for hours, with the Rs 10/- and by the time his turn came to the Box Office window, a rush for tickets and the stampede of the audience resulted in the Police being summoned and mayhem.”

In the blog, he further added, “In that wild atmosphere, he was pushed and shoved and bore the ‘lathi charge’ dispersing the crowds, finding himself thrown to the ground, head injury, and the Rs 10/- gone in the mêlée. He swore never to see that film that day and swore he would only see it if and when the leading man of the film would sit by his side and watch it together. Its been over 20 years of this and he has kept his promise of not seeing it.”

The actor concluded his blog by writing, “I gave him his lost Rs 10/-, with an interest of 10/- and assured him that one day, perhaps, we could see the film together.”

1978 movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rekha among others. Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from his successfully running quiz reality show, he will be seen in Brahmastra, Thank God and Project K. He is also in talks with Ram Gopal Varma for a horror film.

