Amitabh Bachchan to Nora Fatehi; 6 celebs whose social media accounts were hacked and misused

Today, social media handles have become a strong medium to not only put forward views, or share important updates but also to connect with family and friends living miles away. Be it Twitter or Instagram, our Bollywood stars also stay quite active on microblogging sites and keep their fans updated on both their personal and professional front. Owing to their popularity, in the last few years, many hackers have hacked celebrities' social media accounts and misused them to spread hatred and misinformation. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor to Nora Fatehi, many celebs disappeared suddenly from their accounts leaving the internet upside down.

Nora Fatehi

Just a few days back, Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account was apparently hacked. Hours after absence from gram, Nora returned and issued a statement revealing that there was breach. She also thanked the team of Instagram to help her revive the account. The note read, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.” The news of her absence from the photo and video sharing application surely topped the headlines today.

Anupam Kher

Back in 2018, the 62-year-old actor’s Twitter account got hacked. Back then, Anupam who was in Los Angeles had revealed that he found out about the hack through friends at home. "My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am," he told a news agency. The actor revealed that he had received a link from Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta in a direct message. "Got a DM yesterday from Mr. Swapan Dasgupta's account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to Twitter already.”

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account was also hacked in 2018 by someone in Turkey. The hacker also posted cryptic tweets of how they support Turkey with photos of soldiers and warriors attached. As a result of the hacking, the verification tick on Abhishek’s Twitter account vanished, and his cover photograph featured a missile that read “Ayyildiz Tim” in chalk. Abhishek later confirmed that his account was hacked and wrote, “Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually. All sorted out now and back to normal. Well…. As normal as it can get. Thank you for your concern.”

Amitabh Bachchan

Back in 2019, superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked by a Turkish hacker who replaced Big B’s display picture with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The hacker also changed the bio with "Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan". Several tweets were also sent out through the account. One of which read, “The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid." The hacker also posted two images of Imran Khan with the caption: "Love Imran Khan". After over 10 hours, Amitabh Bachchan returned to the micro-blogging site and his first tweet gave a befitting response to what happened. “Express not just in words the existence of one ; not everyone has the capability to say what they understand and feel,” wrote Big B.

Shahid Kapoor

Several hackers blocked Shahid Kapoor's Twitter account a day after the actor welcomed his second child. With the Turkish dialect, the hacker posted outrageous posts in connection with Shahid role in the movie Padmaavat. The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of act Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan.

Karan Johar

The filmmaker's Twitter account was hacked when someone started using it to send DMs to his fans and followers. KJo warned his fans about the mishap and eventually got his Twitter account recovered.

