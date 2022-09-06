Amitabh Bachchan on not being monotonous despite acting for 50 years: We do what the writer has written

Amitabh Bachchan may be a veteran star now but that does not stop him from experimenting with his roles even today. The star is often seen playing a different kind of character in every film and has almost been a part of every genre of movie. Now he is all set to be seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and others, the trailer of which was released today. We bet fans have been loving it. Big B could not be a part of the press conference due to his health reasons hence he interacted with the media via Zoom call.

During the press conference, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about being monotonous despite acting for over 50 years. He said, “The credit for this has to go to producers, writers and directors who conceive a concept with me in lead. They conceive, they decide and are just puppets. We do what the writer has written and what directors ask us to do. For me, it's an honour and privilege that they are able to give something different and new to me.”

Big B even apologized for not being able to attend the event. Elaborating on his health he said, “I recovered from COVID recently and I have been asked by doctors to avoid public appearance. But I am joining the event through a digital medium. I apologize for not being able to attend the event.”

Talking about his work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra. He also has an official Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone apart from Goodbye.

