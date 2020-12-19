Amitabh Bachchan opens up about the biggest torture he faced while shooting
For the veteran actor, who abstains from eating sweets, the biggest torture was to pose with a rasgulla and gulab jamun in hand for a commercial and pretend as if he is delighted after eating them!
Big B took to his verified Twitter account to express his plight. He wrote in Hindi: "I have quit eating sweets and after that I have to pose with a rasgulla and gulab jamun in my hand during the shoot, and was asked to give an expression which reveals how tasty it feels after eating them! There can't be a bigger torture than this."
The veteran actor also shared a couple of photographs from the shoot where he can be seen happily posing with a rasgulla and gulab jamun while smiling at the camera!
Fans expressed their views in the comments section of his tweet.
"Yes Sir I fully agree it is very hard to resist the temptation of having these delicacies," commented a fan.
"Really torture to hold a rasgulla & not have it. Now in Kolkata we get different varieties of Rosogulla, in winter we get these varieties with the advent of khejur Gur. Now a days there are even fusion Rosogullas eg chocolate. But the older, the conventional ones the best," shared a fan from Kolkata.
"Awwww....you are Bengali jamaibabu for us all Amitji ...you have to eat Rasgulla once in a while ...Bengali trademark sweet. Loveee your tweet Sirjeee," expressed another fan.
Also Read:Amitabh Bachchan is off to work amid pandemic; Says 'It is going to be a long day like everyday'