Amitabh Bachchan opens up on battling Covid-19; Expresses his concerns in 'Bachchan Bol' blog
Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 on August 23 has since been giving regular health updates to his fans. And this time, a detailed one.
Taking to his blog, the Sholay actor wrote, “The days have been spent in isolation and isolation develops a routine of its own which differs from the regular work days. The human is a most adjustable being and rapidly adjusts to circumstances .. well , most of the times.” “Having adjusted to the isolated being .. when the routine of work begins the apprehensions shall obviously take over .. will it be the same conditions .. will I be able to do it .. will there be shortfalls .. how shall it be addressed .. will the workplace be tolerant to my shortcomings ..and many more such,” he wrote.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he knows the obvious response from his fans–whom he calls his extended family– which is also apparent to him, but it does not appeal to his senses. “But it still does not stop me from the condition… So I shall be spending time in the apprehensive trepidatious norm and learn to bear,” senior Bachchan wrote.
The actor, who is seen as the host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, said each day in isolation is of learning- a fresh habit, an unknown word, a new thought, a carefree determined response to them that needs a response in some wayward thought.
“Before the night is out I shall learn a few more .. and more importantly ..remember ..remember ..remember ..remember to lock the doors on the floor .. to put out the lights .. to put out the candles if they bring the factor of enhanced aroma .. to get all the medications in ..and ..to communicate to the dearest EF .. my love,” he added.
Amitabh Bachchan announced that he tested Covid-19 positive on August 23 through his social media post.
Amitabh Bachchan Work Front
In 2010, Bachchan hosted the fourth season of KBC. The fifth season started on 15 August 2011 and ended on 17 November 2011. Bachchan continued to host KBC until 2022. Also, he is awaiting the release of his next, Brahmastra Part One -Shiva, which is set to release on September 9. Post that, he has director Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai and Ekta Kapoor-backed Goodbye, which also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna.
