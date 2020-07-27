  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed with emotion as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya get discharged from hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have been finally discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan has recently penned down his thoughts about the same.
Finally, there is some good news for the Bachchan family as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for Coronavirus. This piece of news has been announced by Abhishek Bachchan on Monday, 27th July 2020. The mother-daughter duo has been discharged from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. However, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek continue to be treated for COVID-19 at the hospital. Junior Bachchan had also thanked the fans and well-wishers for their messages and prayers in the same tweet.

Meanwhile, Big B has been quite active on social media since the time he had been admitted to the hospital. The Brahmastra star has recently shared a tweet in which he has expressed his happiness over the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have been discharged from the hospital. He has also revealed that he wasn’t able to control his tears upon hearing the news. Not only that but Big B has also expressed his gratitude towards God for the same.

Check out the tweet below:

It had been announced on social media two weeks back that four members of the Bachchan family had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek had been initially admitted to the hospital while Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, had been advised self-quarantine by the concerned authorities. However, the mother-daughter duo also had to be hospitalized some time back. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and the other members of the family, on the other hand, had tested negative for COVID-19.

