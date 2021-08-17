Amitabh Bachchan in Paa to Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom: 5 unrecognisable transformations on screen

Bollywood has been an industry that has given us several legendary actors who have not just won hearts with their onscreen aura but their acting prowess has left every spellbound. Amid these, there have been celebs who don’t leave any stone unturned to get into the skin of a character. From learning a new language to a new art, isolating themselves to understand the depth of the character, to sweating hard in the gym to get into perfect shape for their role, these actors have been the epitome of hard work and dedication.

Interestingly, the look of a character also holds massive importance and with the advent of technology, prosthetic make up has been quite prevalent in Bollywood when it comes to achieving the perfect look. Over the years, several celebs have undergone an extensive prosthetic transformation to do justice to their articles and were recognisable when it came to their onscreen appearance post the prosthetic make up. So, here’s a look at some of these unrecognisable transformations.

Amitabh Bachchan in Paa

The legendary actor won hearts when he played the role of Auro – a boy diagnosed with Progeria in the 2009 release Paa. Interestingly, he was seen as Abhishek Bachchan’s son in the movie and his unbelievable transformation was done by make-up artists Christien Tinsley and Dominie Till. Interestingly, the make up artist duo had also won the National Award for Best Make Up for Paa.

in Kapoor & Sons

Rishi Kapoor has played several iconic characters in his career of over four decades. Amid this, his role of Amarjeet Kapoor aka dadu in the 2016 release Kapoor & Sons. He was looked irresistibly cute as the 90 year old dadu courtesy Hollywood make up artist Greg Cannom.

Rajkummar Rao in Raabta

Dinesh Vijan’s 2017 directorial Raabta might be touted as Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer, but did you know that Rajkummar Rao had a guest appearance in the movie? Yes! He played the role of a 324-year-old man. It was a cameo and he looked unrecognisable in the role.

in Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines ever since she was roped in for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi. The actress will be seen essaying the role of an iconic politician and she underwent a massive prosthetic transformation to do justice for her role.

Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom

The latest addition to the list is Lara Dutta who has created a massive buzz with her recent look as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in starrer Bell Bottom. The actress looked unrecognisable in the trailer of the action thriller and it has got the nation buzzing.

