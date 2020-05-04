Amitabh Bachchan pays a heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor; Calls him an energetic person

Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor during the I For India concert. The actor says that he and Rishi Kapoor did numerous films together and remembers Kapoor as an energetic person.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to during the I For India concert. The actor says that he and Rishi Kapoor did numerous films together and remembers Kapoor as an energetic person. The Sholay star did the blockbuster film Amar Akbar Anthony along with the late Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan fondly recalls how the Bobby actor used to get ready for his shoot in his make-up room at RK Studios. Both the actors had acted together in the film, 102 Not Out and had left the fans and film audiences mesmerized.

Amitabh Bachchan alongside Rishi Kapoor in a film together felt like a blessing for the fans of the actors. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star talks about Rishi Kapoor's legacy and how he came from a legendary film family of Raj Kapoor. The I For India concert also witnessed a heart-warming tribute to the Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan. The tribute was done by well-known director Mira Nair. The director and Irrfan Khan had worked on the film called The Namesake. The director Mira Nair, states how it is impossible for her to talk about Irrfan Khan in the past tense.

The tributes paid by Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan for Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor respectively left the fans and viewers of the I For India concert teary-eyed. The fans loved how Amitabh Bachchan spoke so emotionally about the Kapoor and Sons actor.

