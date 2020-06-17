Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to martyred Indian army officers & jawaans through a heartfelt post

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a post on Instagram in which he pays tribute to the martyred Indian army personnel of Ladakh. Check it out.

The country lost a few more bravehearts on Monday, 15th June 2020 when some Indian army personnel lost their lives during a face-off with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. There have been casualties on both sides, as per army reports. A meeting has been held among the senior officers after the incident. This shocking piece of news has now created an uproar on social media among netizens. Many of them have also paid their last respects to the martyrs.

Amitabh Bachchan has now paid his tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost their lives in the violent face-off. While sharing a blank picture along with the post, Big B has penned down a heartfelt note that reads, “ज़रा आँख में भर लो पानी ; जो शहीद हुए हैं उनकी , ज़रा याद करो क़ुर्बानी ..they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post below:

Earlier, also took to Twitter and offered condolences to the family members of the martyred jawaans. Here’s what he has written in his tweet, “It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace.”

Credits :Instagram

