Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor through a VIDEO; Croons the song 'Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam'

Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to late Rishi Kapoor through the medium of a video on Twitter. Check out the video.

Legendary actor left for his heavenly abode on 30th April 2020 after a 2-year long battle with leukemia. The Karz star’s sudden demise has left everyone in deep shock. Just a day earlier, Bollywood had already lost another actor Irrfan Khan who passed away after succumbing to colon infection. This has left the entire nation grief-stricken. In the midst of all this, celebs belonging to the film fraternity have offered their heartfelt condolences on the death of the two stars.

Amitabh Bachchan has now paid a tribute to his good friend and former co-star Rishi Kapoor through the medium of a video. Big B has crooned the song ‘Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam’ remembering Rishi Ji. He has also given a glimpse of the movie 102 not out in which he had collaborated with the late actor for the last time. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s son in the movie. The video depicts how heartbroken Big B is after having lost his dear friend.

Check out the video below:

T 3517 - Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. pic.twitter.com/JhDPneL3V8 — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) May 1, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been receiving treatment for the same in New York for almost one and a half years. He finally returned to India a few months back with wife much to the excitement of his loved ones, well-wishers, and fans. However, the actor’s health deteriorated a few days back and he was hospitalized owing to breathing problems post which he left for his heavenly abode on Thursday.

