Amitabh Bachchan pens a moving note for Vikram Gokhale, Tabassum: Artists of huge merit, leave us day by day

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and others in key roles. Meanwhile, Big B, who actively interacts with his fans on social media, recently took to his blog and paid a heartfelt tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum.

On November 26, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 in Pune. He had been undergoing treatment there after being admitted a few days ago. His last rites were performed by the family. On the other hand, Tabassum breathed her last on November 18 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Big B penned a heartfelt note as he remembered them. His tribute read, "The days are lined with sadness.. friends and colleagues.. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day.. and we listen, see and pray.. Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known .. They came to us in our lives.. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence .."

Vikram made his debut in Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Parwana. Apart from Bollywood films, the duo also worked in a Marathi film titled AB Ani CD.

Earlier, Big B remembered Tabassum and called her 'effervescent'. He wrote, ".. they all leave us one by one .. and it is beyond comprehension .. you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind .. and they ever remain an image of the time .. unchanged, unfettered and in the freedom of free .. and then they leave , and it cannot be fathomed."

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, and Project K with Prabhas, Deepika and Disha Patani.