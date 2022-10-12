Amitabh Bachchan pens a thank you note to fans for showering him with love on his 80th birthday

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11. His special day was celebrated like a festival across the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his colleagues from the industry, family members and fans flooded social media and penned warm wishes for the legendary actor. He was also seen addressing his fans who were stationed outside his house to get a glimpse of him. After enjoying his birthday, Big B took to his blog and wrote a note of gratitude for all his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan is often seen interacting with his fans, popularly known as his extended family, on his blog. Despite his busy shooting schedules, he makes sure to stay connected with them on a daily basis. The Goodbye actor thanked everyone for showering love and blessings on him. He wrote, ".. and another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished..." Senior Bachchan further wrote, "It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude .. My love as ever.."

Birthday diaries

Big B, who is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, ended his birthday on a happy note. He spent time with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. She took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of their intimate celebration. The birthday boy looked regal in an ethnic outfit. He was seen twinning with Shweta. Along with the pictures, Shweta wrote, "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day."