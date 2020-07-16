  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan pens a gratitude note for well wishers while under treatment: I receive your blessings & love

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19, has penned another note of gratitude for his fans and well-wishers on social media. Check out his latest tweet.
3186 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan pens a gratitude note for well wishers while under treatment: I receive your blessings & loveAmitabh Bachchan pens a gratitude note for well wishers while under treatment: I receive your blessings & love
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As has been reported earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and three other members of his family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. While Big B and Junior Bachchan are receiving treatment at a hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, have been suggested home quarantine as of now. In the midst of all this, the megastar has tried to keep in constant touch with everyone on social media and has been sharing several posts.

Amitabh Bachchan has now shared yet another gratitude note for all those who have wished him a speedy recovery. He writes, “I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love.” Big B had earlier penned similar notes for his fans and the healthcare professionals.

Check out the tweet below:

While four members of the Bachchan family have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, Jaya Bachchan has, however, tested negative for the same. As soon as the news about Big B and his family testing positive for COVID-19 spread on social media and other platforms, fans and well-wishers alike prayed for their speedy recovery. Apart from them, a few other actors from the TV industry including Parth Samthaan and Shrenu Parikh have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. All of them have been undergoing treatment as of now.  

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Get well soon

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement