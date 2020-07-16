Amitabh Bachchan pens a gratitude note for well wishers while under treatment: I receive your blessings & love

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19, has penned another note of gratitude for his fans and well-wishers on social media. Check out his latest tweet.

As has been reported earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and three other members of his family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. While Big B and Junior Bachchan are receiving treatment at a hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, have been suggested home quarantine as of now. In the midst of all this, the megastar has tried to keep in constant touch with everyone on social media and has been sharing several posts.

Amitabh Bachchan has now shared yet another gratitude note for all those who have wished him a speedy recovery. He writes, “I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love.” Big B had earlier penned similar notes for his fans and the healthcare professionals.

Check out the tweet below:

T 3596 -

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

While four members of the Bachchan family have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, has, however, tested negative for the same. As soon as the news about Big B and his family testing positive for COVID-19 spread on social media and other platforms, fans and well-wishers alike prayed for their speedy recovery. Apart from them, a few other actors from the TV industry including Parth Samthaan and Shrenu Parikh have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. All of them have been undergoing treatment as of now.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×