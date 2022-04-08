Amitabh Bachchan pens a handwritten letter for Nimrat Kaur praising her 'exceptional' performance in Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam are basking in the success of their recently released film Dasvi. On Friday, Nimrat Kaur was left speechless after she received an appreciation letter from the superstar Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Dasvi. Nimrat took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of the letter and bouquet she received for Big B. She thanked the veteran actor and wrote, “8 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own.”

The note written by Amitabh read, “We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF- for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations.” The letter was sent in a golden envelope which also had a poem written by Amitabh's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Take a look:

The actress in the caption also said in Hindi, “@amitabhbachchan Today my words and my emotions, both are falling short. Your letter will keep inspiring me my entire life and the scent of this priceless bouquet will always be with me every step of my life. I am feeling speechless after getting this accolade from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Forever obliged, Nimrat.”

