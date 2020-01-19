Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note about life and death after Ritu Nanda’s ‘chautha'

Talking about Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda's ‘chautha’, Amitabh Bachchan shared his feelings on his blog talking about death and life.

On January 14th, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passed away at the age of 71. She was suffering from cancer. Soon after her demise, Amitabh Bachchan, , Abhishek Bachchan, and other B-town celebs were papped at the Mumbai airport as they left for Delhi to pay their last respects to Ritu Nanda. After the news of Ritu Nanda’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to express his feelings. Talking about Ritu Nanda's ‘chautha’, Big B shared his feelings again on his blog.

He wrote, "Immersions in the sacred river waters… the ashes washed , flowing by in the flow of the currents... prayers .. a gentle rain .. a blessing they say .. and tomorrow the 4th day , the ‘chautha’ .. the prayer meet ... and traditions continue .. there must be meaning and reason .. there must be religious sanctity .. there must be belief .. there must be following .. a learning passed on from generation to the next from the times of time .. accepted and honoured in its purity and its relevance , through the ages.”

T 3413 - .... आज समाप्त हुआ , परिवार के एक आदर्श पूर्ण समधी का 'चौथा' !

और बस कुछ ही क्षणों में , पूज्य बाबूजी की पुण्यतिथि ! " जीवन है चलाएमान , बहती नदी के समान " ~ हरिवंश राई बच्चन pic.twitter.com/vFYVAvOXqf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 17, 2020

The actor also wrote about how life moves on. He wrote, “Now the mere images and the memories .. vivid , emotional , sincere and lasting ever .. then life moves on .. to each his own .. births and death days remembered and brought in either prayer or remembrance .. a picture garlanded on the walls .. solemn occasions made personal with their imagery .. blessings sought each morning before the start of day .. a touch .. a silent moment .. thats it .. done .. the eventuality of life .. a picture on the wall.”

Ritu Nanda was married to Rajan Nanda, an industrialist of India. She was born in Mumbai on 30 October 1948. Ritu Nanda was the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS).

