Amitabh Bachchan pens a note of gratitude for healthcare workers as he gets treated for COVID 19 at hospital

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he has paid a tribute to all the healthcare professionals. Check it out.
3113 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan pens a note of gratitude for healthcare workers as he gets treated for COVID 19 at hospital
In a shocking state of events, four members of the Bachchan family including Big B himself, Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya, and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have been receiving treatment at the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, have been suggested home quarantine by the concerned authorities. In the midst of all this, the megastar has tried to keep in constant touch with his fans and well-wishers on social media.

As we speak of this, Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared an Instagram post in which he has paid his heartfelt tribute to all the healthcare professionals who have left no stone unturned in providing duties even during the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19. The Brahmastra star initially writes down a few verses in Hindi and then translated them into English. He writes, “pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity...”

Check out Big B's Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

श्वेत वर्ण आभूषण सेवा भाव समर्पण ईश्वर रूपी देवता ये पीड़ितों के संबल ये स्वयं को मिटा दिया गले हमें लगा लिया पूजा दर्शन के स्थान ये परचम इंसानियत के ~ अब pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ...

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (amitabhbachchan) on

As can be seen in the post, he also attaches the picture of an angel’s statue implying that the frontline workers are no less than angels for us in current times. Coming back to his health, the megastar’s condition is stable as per an update given by Rajesh Tope, Health Minister of Maharashtra on social media. Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan has, however, tested negative for Coronavirus.

Credits :Instagram

