Amitabh Bachchan pens a note while recalling Manmohan Desai's Retirement: There was an uncomfortable silence

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite an avid social media user, and the veteran actor also updates his blog often. Most recently, the actor took to his blog and penned a heartfelt memory that is related to Manmohan Desai’s retirement. The title of Amitabh Bachchan’s blog is, “Those that do not understand you, are quick to misunderstand you!.” The actor explained the incident of how Manmohan Desai announced his retirement. Apart from that he also spoke about the misinterpretation and misunderstandings of things.

The megastar began his blog by talking about how it is easy for one to misunderstand things without even considering the other person’s view. The actor went on to narrate the story of how Manmohan Desai told his close friends and family that he wanted to make a statement and wanted to make it in a particular hotel. He went to add that while many thought that he was going to inform the public about his next project, no one expected him to get up on stage and announce his retirement.

Amitabh Bachchan added that post Manmohan Desai’s announcement, there was an eerie silence in the hall until a journalist spoke up. “There was an uncomfortable silence in the hall .. and then one brave journalist stood up and asked :“Why are you retiring Man ji .. ? Man ji replied “It is better to be asked .. ‘why are you retiring that to be asked , when are you retiring’ ..” No one said a word after that ..”

Talking about misunderstandings, the actor added, “Humanity thrives on ‘misunderstanding’ .. it gives opportunity to explode in the steam of verbal veracity .. a veracity unheeded to reality and fact and the honesty it presents itself on an open palm .. the palm of the hand or the leaf of the palm .. the palm that floats on the water without its sinking .. for if it has nothing to give it reason to sink .. it is afloat because its conscience is afloat with honest understanding."

Apart from that Big B also wrote about how he pens his thoughts saying, “Is it thought out before, does it have a rumination construct by the time night arrives? The answer is none of the above. As soon as the Tumblr site is opened and the day, date and time are set, all else just flows out.”

Credits :srbachchan

