Amitabh Bachchan pens a prayer for ‘stability’ amid Cyclone Tauktae and COVID 19 crisis

Amid the ongoing Cyclone Tauktae and COVID 19 crisis, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share a prayer. Take a look.

The prolonged Coronavirus crisis has created a grim situation in India. With the spike in cases, large parts of the country are now under lockdown and citizens have been staying indoors to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Amid the pandemic, the cyclonic storm Tauktae also hit the western coast of India, and Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are under high alert. Over 100 people have been reported missing since the storm hit the coasts and the search operations are still on.

Now, Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share a poem for people in these unprecedented times. The actor posted a monochrome photo of himself on Instagram and along with it wrote a brief note on ‘stability’. In his prayer, he pleads for the betterment of the environment and addresses the arrival of the cyclone amid the pandemic situation. He wrote, “Just ‘move’ the stability that is reportedly seen in both the environs - the storms of Tauktae and the mild improvements in the Virus over the land where it disturbs the most.”

Take a look:

Big B has been very vocal about the importance of following Coronavirus safety guidelines on his social media. He has been actively using his platform to spread awareness about the virus. On Sunday, the actor shared a photo of him getting the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Dusra bhi hogaya! Covid wala, cricket wala nahi! Sorry sorry that was a really bad joke.”

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan shares a PIC as he takes his second dose of COVID 19 vaccine

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :amitabh bachchan instagram

Share your comment ×