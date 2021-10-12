Amitabh Bachchan pens a special note for ‘all that have sent greetings’ on his 79th birthday

On 11th October, 2021, the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 79th year. On this special day, industry peers, well-wishers, and his multitude of fans from over the globe wished the legendary actor with loving words. As his birthday comes to a close, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter space and thanked everyone for their greetings. Sharing a picture of himself on Twitter, he wrote, “T 4058 – it shall be impossible to fathom the love of the well wishers .. and harder still to respond to each individually .. but, here on this page my gracious thanks to all that have sent greetings .. My love..”

Over the years of his glorious career in the entertainment industry, Amitabh Bachchan has earned the love and respect of viewers from all over the world. The hundreds of fans who gather outside his residence, Jalsa, on his birthday eve every year is a testimony to that. Last night too, fans gathered outside Jalsa to celebrate the superstar’s special day. Apart from that, celebrities from both B-Town and the south industry took to their social media space to wish the actor. From Prabhas and Chiranjeevi, to Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt and more, actors wished Amitabh Bachchan with a lot of admiration and love in their words.

Family members like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda showered birthday love on Big B as well.

Towards the end of his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan thanked them for all their love and wishes by posting a tweet on his handle.