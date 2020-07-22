Amitabh Bachchan pens a thoughtful note as he shares a fan art featuring himself; Check it out

Amitabh Bachchan has once again a tweet on his Instagram handle in which he has shared a fan-made art along with a thoughtful note. Check it out.

The Bachchan family is undergoing a terrible crisis right now as four members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law , and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for Coronavirus a few days back. While Big B and Abhishek had been already receiving treatment at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, had been admitted to the same hospital a few days back. ’s tests had, fortunately, come out negative.

Amitabh Bachchan has been trying to keep in touch with his fans through social media while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The megastar has recently shared a fan-made art on Twitter and has also added a thoughtful note along with the same that reads, “Keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence ... noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties.” Talking about the fan art, it features three different sizes of the Brahmastra actor who is seen all suited up while looking above.

Check out the tweet below:

T 3602 -" ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को,

शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!" ~ Ef am

keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties pic.twitter.com/Uq0c3b70si — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) July 22, 2020

Earlier reports reveal that all the members of the Bachchan family have responded well to the treatment and are being kept at the isolation ward. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had earlier complained of cough but the actress is doing well as of now. In the past few months, there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Moreover, a few actors belonging to the television as well as the film fraternity had also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×