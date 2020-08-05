Amitabh Bachchan pens a thoughtful note as he shares a PHOTO of his hand tied with Rakhis

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he has given a glimpse of his hand that has been tied with numerous Rakhis. Check it out.

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan was finally discharged from the hospital after having fully recovered from COVID-19. The megastar and his son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital a few weeks back after having diagnosed with Coronavirus. Meanwhile, and Aaradhya had also been infected with the virus post which the mother-daughter duo was hospitalized. They were discharged soon after having recovered from the same. However, Abhishek Bachchan continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19.

As we all know, Big B had been constantly keeping in touch with his fans while undergoing treatment at the hospital. And now that he is back home and observing self-quarantine, the megastar hasn’t forgotten to give updates on social media. He has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he gives a glimpse of the multiple Rakhis that have been tied to his hand on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan that was observed on Monday. The Brahmastra star has also shared a thoughtful post in Hindi that means, "Keep accumulating blessings…. I have heard that property, beauty and pride do not go together…"

Check out his Instagram post below:

Amitabh Bachchan has quite a number of interesting projects coming up in the future. Now that he is hale and hearty again, we do hope that he resumes shooting soon. The megastar’s most awaited project is Brahmastra co-starring and that has been helmed by . He will then feature along with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. Big B will be a part of the sports drama titled Jhund that has been directed by Nagraj Manjule. He will collaborate with Ramya Krishnan for Uyarndha Manithan.

