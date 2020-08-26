Amitabh Bachchan pens a thoughtful post about the school of life as he takes up the host seat for KBC 12

Amitabh Bachchan shared his views on life and they are sure to capture your attention. Check it out.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite an avid social media user. The actor often takes to his Twitter and Instagram profile sharing his words of wisdom with her fans and followers. He also keeps them entertained and up to date with his day to day routines. The megastar often shares throwback posts as well. Apart from that, the actor is frequent on his blog, as he pens down his thoughts. Most recently, the veteran actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded a post where he spoke about life.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor uploaded a photo from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. In the picture, he wrote Good Night, and captioned the post saying, “ना अनपढ़ रहे ना क़ाबिल हुए, ख़ामख़ा ज़िंदगी तेरे स्कूल में दाख़िल हुए” ~ Ef PA.” Earlier, the actor uploaded a collage that included a series of pictures of the actor himself and revealed that he had nothing to say on Instagram. He captioned it, “Sometimes it’s prudent to accept that you really have nothing to say on INSTA tonight.. it’s not going to fetch you the 20 - 30 lakh numbers like the popular stars get .. but even the 1-2 lakhs that you get are after all 1-2 lakhs .. BE GRATEFUL FOR SMALL MERCIES.”

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor who recently recovered from COVID-19 has resumed work. He took to his blog and shared pictures of himself from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor will also be seen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film by Ayan Mukerhi, Jhund by Nagaraj Manjule and Chehre by Rumi Jaffrey.

