  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan pens a thoughtful post about the school of life as he takes up the host seat for KBC 12

Amitabh Bachchan shared his views on life and they are sure to capture your attention. Check it out.
26097 reads Mumbai
News,Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan pens a thoughtful post about the school of life as he takes up the host seat for KBC 12

Amitabh Bachchan is quite an avid social media user. The actor often takes to his Twitter and Instagram profile sharing his words of wisdom with her fans and followers. He also keeps them entertained and up to date with his day to day routines. The megastar often shares throwback posts as well. Apart from that, the actor is frequent on his blog, as he pens down his thoughts. Most recently, the veteran actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded a post where he spoke about life. 

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor uploaded a photo from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. In the picture, he wrote Good Night, and captioned the post saying, “ना अनपढ़ रहे ना क़ाबिल हुए, ख़ामख़ा ज़िंदगी तेरे स्कूल में दाख़िल हुए” ~ Ef PA.” Earlier, the actor uploaded a collage that included a series of pictures of the actor himself and revealed that he had nothing to say on Instagram. He captioned it, “Sometimes it’s prudent to accept that you really have nothing to say on INSTA tonight.. it’s not going to fetch you the 20 - 30 lakh numbers like the popular stars get .. but even the 1-2 lakhs that you get are after all 1-2 lakhs .. BE GRATEFUL FOR SMALL MERCIES.” 

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post: 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor who recently recovered from COVID-19 has resumed work. He took to his blog and shared pictures of himself from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor will also be seen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film by Ayan Mukerhi, Jhund by Nagaraj Manjule and Chehre by Rumi Jaffrey.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan gives glimpse of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 shooting amid COVID 19 pandemic as he resumes work

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Anonymous 1 hour ago

hey old man why didnt you tweet justice for ssr

Anonymous 1 hour ago

hey old man why didnt you tweet justice for ssr

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement