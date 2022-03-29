Amitabh Bachchan performs his own action sequence in a recent commercial, refuses a body-double

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he keeps sharing every little and big thing with his fans. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recent release Jhund. Recently, the 79-year-old actor shot an action-packed commercial wherein he had to break three toughened glass panels. He informed the crew that he would do his own stunts, leaving everyone in surprise.

While speaking to ETimes, action director Manohar Verma said, “We were prepared with a body double but when Mr Bachchan came on set he told the director that he would prefer to perform his own stunts. We had to take a lot of precautions, too.” He further added, “Mr Bachchan aced it like a pro and he clearly symbolises the fact that age is just a number.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is slated to release on April 29 this year. Also, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also, according to the reports in Etimes, Amitabh Bachchan is soon going to collaborate again with Shoojit Sircar. According to the report, Big B is making a special appearance in Shoojit Sircar’s next film and, he had flown to Kolkata to shoot for his part in the movie. However, the details about the project have been kept under the wraps. As per the sources, Amitabh Bachchan’s role is going to be important in the film.

