Amitabh Bachchan, in 'pinked out strands', says he's tempted to reveal look for new film: Dare not out of fear

One of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan often updates his fans on his latest projects and life happenings via his social media handle as well as his personal blog. Recently, Mr Bachchan celebrated Holi with Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda in Mumbai and now, he has shared a photo on his Instagram handle where one can see him travelling in his private jet. What immediately catches one's attention in the photo are the 'pinked out' strands of hair on the Piku star's forehead.

Elaborating a bit more on it, Big B took to his blog and revealed that he is off to shoot for a new film. Not just this, he also shared how he is tempted to reveal his look for his new film but he wouldn't dare out of 'fear of reprimand or fear of ridiculed comment.' Further, he also shared that the reason a few strands of his hair were pink was that they were initially red and after washing had 'pinked out.' Sharing this, he wrote on Instagram, "Travelled and ‘pinked’ up .. a new day a new film a new learning .. each day .."

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan's pink hair look:

On his blog, Mr Bachchan shared, "the pinked out red on the strands be of unwashable condition .. so they be there .. many though .. do pink their hair - the ladies I notice at times .. and they look progressive and strong .. I am tempted to put out the look for the film but dare not for fear of reprimand .. or fear of ridiculed comment." He also revealed that on Sunday he had an early call on set and a meeting with the cast and crew. Mr Bachchan also added that his work would be 'daunting' as it would comprise of discussion on story, character, makeup and more.

Meanwhile, he was recently seen in Jhund in the role of a football coach. The film was helmed by Nagraj Manjule. His performance in it was loved and the film received a lot of love from critics. Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

