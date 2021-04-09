Amitabh Bachchan plans movie date with Jaya Bachchan on her birthday & Abhishek’s The Big Bull is on watchlist

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a priceless throwback photo with Jaya Bachchan while showering heaps of praises on son Abhishek Bachchan's performance in The Big Bull. Check out Big B’s post below:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has got all the reasons to celebrate today. His wife is celebrating her 73rd birthday today. Also, the superstar is filled with pride to watch his son Abhishek Bachchan's mind-blowing performance in the recently released film The Big Bull. The Sholay actor is blown away by his son’s stint in the movie and has watched the same thrice. Looks like Big B still can't get over it as he is planning to watch it again with Jaya tonight.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Mohabbatein star shared a priceless throwback photo with Jaya while praising Abhishek’s performance in The Big Bull. In the stunning monochrome still, the couple can be seen laughing their hearts out. Alongside the picture, the 78-year-old actor wrote in Hindi, T 3868 -'apintment' बरकरार , रहा धुआंदार तीन बार देख चुके , आज रात चौथी बार Bhaiyu (Appointment was met, it was mind-blowing, have seen it thrice, tonight for the fourth time Bhaiyu).”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet below:

T 3868 -

'apintment' बरकरार , रहा धुआंदार

तीन बार देख चुके , आज रात चौथी बार Bhaiyu pic.twitter.com/988jylhEQb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2021

Notably, Amitabh also penned a long note on his blog talking about how proud he is feeling after watching the Kookie Gulati directorial. He said, “Aahhh .. children shall always be in the softest of spots no matter what !! And when they do something remarkable the pride and the chest swells further .."

“For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value,” Big B further said.

