Amitabh Bachchan plants trees on mother Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary; Names them Bakul & Bahava

Today marks the birth anniversary of Big B's mother Teji Bachchan. The megastar has planted two trees on the special day.

After spending weeks of isolation in the hospital and receiving treatment for COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan finally returned home recently. The actor who was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for Coronavirus took to his social media account and thanked his fans and followers for their prayers. He also gave them an update on his health. The megastar has been quite an avid social media user and keeps his fans up to date with his posts, poems, and throwback pictures.

Most recently the actor took to his personal blog on his mother Teji Bachchan’s birth anniversary and revealed about having planted two trees. He mentioned how the two trees he planted are known for their unique flowers that resemble the uniqueness that his mother signified. The actor started the blog by penning down a short poem dedicated to the uniqueness and essence of his mother. Big B went on to share a series of pictures from his garden, especially where he planted the two trees named Bakul and Bahava. The megastar further mentioned how his mom always smelled nice and loved gardens at their home. He also went on to add that every resident would always have flowers in their homes because his mother loved them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful picture of his grandmom Teji Bachchan He captioned it saying, “Happy Birthday Dadi I Miss You.” For the unversed, Teji Bachchan passed away in 2007.

Here is Abhishek Bachchan's post:

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan sends heartfelt wishes to everyone on the special occasion

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×