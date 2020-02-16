Amitabh Bachchan plays the 'guess' game on twitter plays the 'guess' game on twitter

  1. Home
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his followers hooked on to his tweets with his messages, throwback photos and fan work. This time, he kept them busy with a "guess" game.
"I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I am the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?," read the post and Amitabh asked his fans to "GUESS". Along with his fans, actress Parineeti Chopra participated in the guessing game. She wrote: "The letter 'E'?! Haha I love puzzles @SrBachchan." Amitabh's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan didn't have an answer but he thought his little one, Aaradhya, would have it. "Ask your granddaughter," Abhishek wrote.

Many netizens wrote "E" as the right answer. But it was one tweet with a brief video that got Amitabh's attention. In the video taken from a song, Amitabh says: "E hai, e hai, e hai." Amitabh replied with a lot of laughing and clapping emojis and said: "hahahahahaha .. well done .. correct answer."

