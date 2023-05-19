Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy; Jokes ‘arrested’

Four days ago, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture, in which he was seen riding pillion on a stranger’s bike. In his caption, he thanked the man for the ride, mentioning that he reached the location of the shoot on time thanks to him. A few hours later, Anushka Sharma was seen taking a bike ride to avoid traffic and reach work on time. A section of netizens pointed out that neither Anushka, nor Amitabh Bachchan were wearing helmets, and tagged Mumbai Police in their tweets. In response, Mumbai Police mentioned that they have shared this with the traffic branch. A day later, Big B clarified that he wasn’t actually going anywhere on the bike, and that he was shooting on the street. Now, amid all this, Big B has shared yet another post on Instagram, in which he jokingly wrote, “Arrested.”

Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of himself posing next to a Mumbai Police van

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a picture that shows him standing next to a Mumbai Police van. He is seen with a serious expression on his face, wearing a checkered shirt, and black pants. His caption read, “…. arrested ..” Soon after he posted the picture, fans started commenting on the post. While one fan wrote, “Highly Unlikely! But your Swag is outstanding for sure!” another one commented, “arrested for life in our hearts sir @amitabhbachchan.”

Meanwhile, many other fans made a reference to Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 film Don. While one fan wrote, “This picture debunks the decade long myth - Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai,” while another one wrote, “Aakhir Kar Don ko Mumbai Police ne pakad Liya.” Check out the post below!

Amitabh Bachchan’s clarification on helmet-less picture

Meanwhile, in a recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan explained about the helmet-less picture and wrote, “The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai .. It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film ..”

Big B added that he was just ‘fooling around’ by getting on the bike of a crew member, and that they weren’t actually going anywhere, but rather gave the impression that they traveled on the bike to save time.

