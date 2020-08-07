Amitabh Bachchan posts an apology after crediting Prasoon Joshi’s poem to father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan often shares poems written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan who was a celebrated poet. But most recently he made a mistake by attributing a Prasoon Joshi poem to his dad and apologized for the slip.

Amitabh Bachchan has often taken to his social media accounts and shared poems that were written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. But recently, made a mistake by attributing it to the wrong person. On Wednesday, the actor shared a poem on his social media account. The poem was titled, Akelepan Ka Bal Pehchaan and he attributed it to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. But on Thursday he took to his Twitter account, corrected himself, and apologized for the attribution mistake he had made.

Taking to his social media profile the actor posted an apology and credited the right poet who was Prasoon Joshi. “CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है ।इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ उनकी कविता ये है (CORRECTION - The poem I shared yesterday wasn't written by my father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The author of that poem was Prasoon Joshi. I apologise for this,” the actor tweed. He added the folded hands emoticon alongside his apology.

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है । इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ ।

उनकी कविता ये है - pic.twitter.com/hZwgRq32U9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

The actor’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a celebrated poet whose work was also incorporated in films like Alaap and Silsila that starred the blockbuster actor. Prasoon Joshi is a screenwriter, lyricist, marketer, and poet who has won the national award for best lyrics not once by twice. Prasoon is currently the head of the Central Board of Film Certificate.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently discharged from the hospital in Mumbai after he was tested negative for Coronavirus. His son Abhishek Bachchan is yet to be tested negative and still in isolation in a hospital.

