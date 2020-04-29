Amitabh Bachchan posts his own version of a 'bikini pic' and it will leave you in splits

Poking fun at himself, Amitabh Bachchan was celebrating 37 years of his film Mahaan and shared some facts from the film with a dose of humour.

Amitabh Bachchan is keeping up his date with social media every other day and making sure to share and repost interesting photos and videos. On Tuesday night, he did just that as he shared his very own version of a bikini picture. The photo shows the legendary actor in a striped black and white vest and shorts. Poking fun at himself, Amitabh was celebrating 37 years of his film Mahaan and shared some facts from the film with a dose of humour.

He also pointed out that in order to garner more popularity on Instagram he is sharing his own version of the 'bikini pic' since he couldn’t ‘put up a pic in a bikini’. Amitabh's photo caption read, "Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta , unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!"

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with their thoughts as one user wrote, "Nice legs !!! Just kidding !! Stay blessed sir !!!" While a few others dropped some laughing emojis in the comments section. What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram photo? Let us know in the comments below.

