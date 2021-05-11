Amitabh Bachchan posts motivational video reciting Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem to encourage all in pandemic

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent post on Twitter is all about coming together and fight against the deadly virus in these trying times.

The second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic is getting scarier with every passing day. While many people are losing their lives and many are grappling for every breath they take, there has been a lot of negativity around with everyone looking for a single ray of hope. Amid these trying times, Amitabh Bachchan has taken to micro-blogging site Twitter and has shared a motivational video to encourage everyone to come together and fight this deadly virus. The megastar also stated that we can overcome this situation if we come together and don’t lose hope.

In the video, Big B was seen reciting a motivational poem which was penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan titled ‘Ruke Na Tu’. The poem does instil a sense of confidence and courage to fight the trying times. Later, Amitabh also urged everyone to support the frontline workers in any way they can. He said, “These words, written by my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time when the country faced a different crisis and challenges. But even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the COVID warriors, our frontline workers, who as we all know are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against COVID. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must come together. We must all come together for India.” He captioned the image as, “We fight.. come together.. We will win!!”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s video:

T 3901 - WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!️ pic.twitter.com/KxkYKX8O9f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the senior actor has also got himself vaccinated against the deadly virus in April this year. Sharing the news, Big B also dropped a photo of himself taking the first jab. He wrote, "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good, all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days .."

