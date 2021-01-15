Amitabh Bachchan posts a PIC of past & present; Says he has the same style of wearing a cap, just add 78 years

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful collage of two pictures, one childhood picture of him and another one from his present day.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the active social media users. He often treats his fans with interesting throwback pictures. Now this time, the megastar has shared a collage of two pictures, one childhood picture of him and another one from his present day. In his post, he drew an amazing comparison between two pictures. He has posted two monochrome pictures and mentioned that the style of the cap remained the same only 78 years got added. The pictures of Big B are really unmissable!

While sharing the same, the actor wrote, “The style of the cap is the same .. just add 78 years, some eye wear, and lots of undeclared hair .. and .. whoooom !!! .. 1942 to 2020 .. and the 16th hour is on. No no no .. 2021 is on.” Soon, many of his fans started commenting on his post. One wrote, “Beautiful” followed with two heart emoticons while another one wrote, “Nice sir.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post here:

A few days back, Amitabh has posted a precious throwback picture of him along with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Along with the picture, he has shared some interesting trivia. He wrote, “ashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph.. Abhishek.”

On the work front, Big B has recently wrapped up shooting of KBC 12. He has an array of interesting projects in the pipeline. The legendary actor will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi for Chehre. He will be also seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and ’s MayDay. He will be also seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra. It also stars , , Nagarjuna and in lead roles.

