Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan’s acting journey as Ghoomer releases: ‘I can say this as a father…’

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher featuring Ghoomer has hit the big screens today. The highly anticipated sports drama, written and directed by R Balki chronicles an inspiring story of a paraplegic cricketer, who battles against all odds to revive her dreams of being a part of the Indian national women’s cricket team, with the guidance of an ex-cricketer and coach. As the film released in theatres today, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note for Abhishek, lauding his journey as an actor, and heaping praises over the complex characters he has portrayed in films.

Amitabh Bachchan pens a note for Abhishek Bachchan as Ghoomer releases

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to pen a heartfelt note for Abhishek Bachchan. Big B not only wrote this note as Abhishek’s father but also as a member of the film fraternity. The veteran actor was all praise for Abhishek performing the most complex characters in films convincingly and successfully. “Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to .. At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful ..,” tweeted Big B.

In response, Abhishek Bachchan showered love on his father, and replied, “Love you Pa.” Check out the tweet below!

Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also recently reviewed Ghoomer, and penned his feelings about the film after watching it twice. He wrote that the film left him in tears. "So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing,” wrote Big B.

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a guest role.

