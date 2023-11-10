Amitabh Bachchan praises grandson Agastya Nanda for The Archies trailer; 'You carry the torch ably ahead'

The much-anticipated film, The Archies, introduces a wave of emerging talents to the film industry, including Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The recently released trailer has garnered praise for its vintage storytelling and the acting performances including Agastya's stint. Notably, he has also received support from his family, with Senior Bachchan himself expressing love and showering blessings on Agastya.

Amitabh Bachchan’s sweet message for Agastya Nanda post The Archies trailer release

Amitabh Bachchan, today, shared a glimpse of his pride as he took to Instagram to share the recently released trailer of The Archies, a film featuring his grandson, Agastya Nanda. In the caption, he praised Agastya, writing, “Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead.”

Demonstrating his wholehearted support, Senior Bachchan tagged the rest of the cast members, including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal.

Have a look!

Abhishek Bachchan’s heartfelt note for nephew Agastya Nanda’s debut in The Archies

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan, in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressed his excitement for Agastya Nanda's debut in The Archies. He shared, “This is just so cool! Can’t wait to see it. Agastya, I’m so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one….. the journey has just begun. Play hard!”

Abhishek also commended director Zoya Akhtar, saying, “Zo, you’ve knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies! #thearchies.”

