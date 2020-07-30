  • facebook
Amitabh Bachchan praises healthcare workers, calls them 'Gods own angels in white PPE units'

In a recent series of tweets, Amitabh Bachchan praised healthcare workers and highlighted how they continue to work in 'extreme conditions' to keep their patients safe.
Amitabh Bachchan praises healthcare workers, calls them 'Gods own angels in white PPE units'
As Amitabh Bachchan continues to recuperate for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, the senior legendary actor also has been blogging and tweeting actively. In a recent series of tweets, Big B praised healthcare workers and highlighted how they continue to work in 'extreme conditions' to keep their patients safe. Amitabh also shared prayers that healthcare workers recite and went on to call them 'Gods own angels in white PPE units'. 

While sharing the prayer, he tweeted, "they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! This be their prayer everyday.." 

Take a look: 

On his blog, he further wrote how people on the frontline have spent months without meeting their loved ones. "They have not seen their loved ones for months .. they remain on the premises and within minutes are ready to rush to any situation that may arise .. ready to bring succour and relief .. ready to bring a smile on our faces ; on the faces of ours." 

Amitabh Bachchan had shared on 11 July that he had tested positive for coronavirus and so had Abhishek Bachchan. Since then the father-son duo have been in the hospital. Apart from them, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive but the mother-daughter duo recovered well and are now back home. Recently, their residence Jalsa also was declared a non containment zone after almost two weeks.   

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

