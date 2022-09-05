Amitabh Bachchan promotes Goodbye in a fun video ahead of the trailer launch tomorrow; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye’s first look got all the fans excited for the movie after the first look of the film was released. Today the makers released yet another poster that showcased a candid fun family moment from the film. It was also announced that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow. Well, as the fans gear up to watch the trailer, Ekta Kapoor released a video featuring Big B and we bet you would enjoy watching it.

In the video, we can see Amitabh Bachchan wearing a white Kurta pyjama and a red and blue bomber jacket. He sits on the couch and can be heard trying hard to promote his upcoming film Goodbye also starring Rashmika Mandanna. We can hear the superstar ask his team for help and say his lines. Sharing this video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Presenting the promotional video for #Goodbye by @amitabhbachchan. See if you understand... If you don't, the #GoodbyeTrailer will be out tomorrow, tab samajh lena.”

Click HERE to watch the video:

Starring the Legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles the film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra. He also has an official Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone apart from Goodbye.

