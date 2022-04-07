Amitabh Bachchan on promoting Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi on social media: Kya kar loge?

Amitabh Bachchan has been leaving no stone unturned in promoting son Abhishek Bachchan's film Dasvi which releases today. Big B has been sharing from the trailer to the film's looks, everything on social media. However, a few Twitter users questioned Amitabh Bachchan over his relentless promotion of the film. Without replying to anyone in particular, Amitabh Bachchan had a message for these Twitter users.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Wednesday night, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge? (Yes sir, I do share congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do)?" The father-son duo often cheer each other on social media around the time of their respective releases.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

In an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla, Abhishek revealed that he secretly paid an ode to his dad and the legend Amitabh Bachchan in Dasvi. Abhishek revealed that he had imitated Big B’s body language as Badshah Khan from his popular movie Khuda Gawah.

Dasvi releases on Netflix today and will feature Abhishek playing the role of a Haryanvi politician who decides to appear for Class 10th board exams during his jail sentence. On the other hand, Yami will be seen playing the role of a police officer.

