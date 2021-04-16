Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father post the success of Abhishek’s The Big Bull: Says ‘Well Done Buddy’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram congratulating Abhishek Bachchan as his recent release The Big Bull became the biggest opener of the year on the digital platform.

The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role has created a havoc of views on the OTT platform. The film has been called the biggest opener of the year on the OTT platform. Proud father Amitabh Bachchan shared the post on his Instagram handle captioning it, ‘Well done buddy’ congratulating Abhishek on his achievement. Amitabh Bachchan wrote ‘WHTCTW’ in the caption which has been confusing his fans for a few weeks now. Amitabh has written this mysterious series of syllables on many posts regarding Abhishek and The Big Bull.

Further, on the post, Amitabh wrote ‘a Father’s pride’ with multiple hearts and clapping emojis. Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Nanda also showered love on the post with multiple heart emojis in the comment. Amitabh has been participating hand in hand with Abhishek on the social media promotion of The Big Bull considering that it’s one of his biggest films yet. The Big Bull released on the platform on 8 April after getting postponed for about 5 months from its initial release date on 8 November 2020.

Abhishek’s The Big Bull got caught amidst a bit of controversy as the film by default kept getting compared to a series made on a similar topic called Scam 1992. Scam 1992 came out last year and it knocked the wind off every other show in India. Prateik Gandhi, who played the lead role in the series, became a bonafide star with the stupendous success playing Harshad Mehta on-screen while Abhishek was playing a dramatized version of the same man. Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently working on a social-comedy Dasvi and he has completed the principal production on Bob Biswas.

