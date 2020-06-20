Amitabh Bachchan quotes father Harivansh Rai Bachchan as he shares memories of greeting fans at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share throwback photos of meeting fans at his house Jalsa in Mumbai. He quoted his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and won the internet with his caption.

For fans of Amitabh Bachchan, one of the greatest things is to meet him and on every special occasion, many would gather outside his house Jalsa in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him. However, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, that is no longer happening and often, the megastar of Bollywood reminisces how fans used to meet him by sharing photos on social media. Once again, Big B shared throwback photos of greeting fans but with a quote by father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Taking to social media, Mr Bachchan quoted his father and expressed that he has no wish of being famous and all he is happy about is the fact that people recognise and know him. Along with this meaningful caption, Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback photos of addressing the crowd gathered outside Jalsa. In the photos, Big B can be seen waving at them and meeting them with a smile as they cheer for him from outside the gates of his house in Mumbai, Jalsa.

Big B captioned the photo as, “T 3568 -' मशहूर होने का शौक़ नहीं मुझे ; आप मुझे पहचानते हैं बस इतना काफ़ी है ' ~ HRB.” Seeing the photos, fans of Mr Bachchan were left nostalgic as due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no longer crowds are allowed to gather in the city.

Here is Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post with Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s quote:

T 3568 -' मशहूर होने का शौक़ नहीं मुझे ; आप मुझे पहचानते हैं बस इतना काफ़ी है ' ~ HRB pic.twitter.com/j9syA1EiNT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, work came to a standstill and even shoots were stalled. Big B was shooting for Brahamastra with and when the shoots were stopped due to the COVID 19 lockdown. Amid the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan shot for a short film, Family with Ranbir, Alia, Rajinikanth and other stars. On the work front, he will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir, Alia, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

