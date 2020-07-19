Amitabh Bachchan quotes his late father's words & praises the healthcare workers in a new POST

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle in praise of the healthcare workers while under treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati hospital. Check it out.

The entire nation is aware of the fact that four members of the Bachchan family are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law , and Aaradhya have been diagnosed with Coronavirus sometime back. While Big B and Abhishek were already receiving treatment at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, have also been admitted to the same hospital a few days back. The mother-daughter duo was earlier under home quarantine.

Apart from that, Big B has been constantly keeping in touch with his fans and well-wishers through social media. The megastar has recently praised the healthcare workers through an Instagram post in which he says they work tirelessly, relentlessly, and unselfishly to keep everyone protected. Amitabh Bachchan also quotes a few words in Hindi penned by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan along with the post. A picture showcasing Big B’s sketch and that of a healthcare worker has also been shared in the post.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post below:

Now as per the latest reports, Big B and the rest of the family members are responding well to the treatment that they have been receiving at the hospital. All of them are currently in the isolation ward. According to a source, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a cough earlier but she is doing better as of now. Talking about , she had fortunately tested negative for COVID-19.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×