Amitabh Bachchan quotes his upcoming movie 'Uunchai' in latest Instagram post; Navya Nanda reacts

Amitabh Bachchan had debuted in Bollywood in the year 1969 and is the name synonym to ‘mega star’. Even today, the star is active in the entertainment industry and is doing movies to entertain his audience. Apart from movies, the actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following, and every now and then he drops some stunning pictures to treat them. A few hours ago, the Sholay actor dropped a photo looking all cool and casual. Even, he quoted his upcoming movie Uunchai in the caption as well.

In the photo, Big B was seen wearing a shirt with trousers. He also wore a grey muffler to complete his look. After he posted the video, Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others liked his post. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too reacted to the post and dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. To note, she is also regular on social media and never fails to surprise her fans.

Speaking about Big B’s upcoming film Uunchai, the movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Booman Irani and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s film is already underway.

Earlier, while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Parineeti had opened up on working in Uunchai. She said, “First of all, I was just shocked that I was sitting in front of Sooraj sir and he was offering me his film. That to me was one of the most beautiful things that could have happened to me in my career, to be a part of his film, to be his heroine. And then the star cast of Mr Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and you are a part of that, it just feels like you did something right. I can’t believe that I am actually a part of this film. It’s beautiful!”

