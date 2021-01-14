Amitabh Bachchan REACTS to Indian cricketers' daughters team, wonders if Dhoni's daughter Ziva will be captain.

After the arrival of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, a viral social media post which lists Indian cricketers, who are doting dad's to daughters, has been doing the rounds.

The birth of and Virat Kohli's daughter not just delighted the Bollywood and film industry but also the cricketing world. Virat Kohli's teammates, Indian cricketers and sports players from across the globe sent in their wishes as the skipper announced the arrival of their little girl on social media on 11 January. Soon after, fans began tweeting various name suggestions and wishes for the couple.

However, a few keen netizens observed that almost all Indian cricketers are doting dad's to daughters and thus a viral social media post started doing the rounds. In the post, all cricketers' names have been listed who have a daughter. From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, the list included at least 12 cricketers who are fathers to adorable little girls. In the end, the viral post read, "And now Virat Kohli also blessed with a daughter," hinting at a possible future women's cricket team.

The viral post caught Amitabh Bachchan's attention who retweeted the viral post and also made an observation. Big B pointed out that cricketer MS Dhoni also has a daughter as the list failed to mention him. He wondered if his daughter Ziva will captain the team.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?". Check out Amitabh Bachcan's tweet and the possible women's cricket team post that has been doing the rounds on social media:

T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? '' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

