Amitabh Bachchan REACTS to ‘no helmet’ remarks amid bike-ride row: ‘Formal permission taken for shoot…’

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a picture that showed him riding pillion on a stranger’s bike. In his caption, he thanked the stranger for the ride, mentioning that he reached the location of the shoot on time thanks to him. The picture went absolutely viral on social media. Soon after, Anushka Sharma was also seen taking a bike ride to avoid traffic after a tree blocked the road. Netizens pointed out that both Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma did not have their helmets on, during the bike ride. Mumbai traffic Police also reacted to Netizens’ tweets about Anushka and Big B’s helmet-less pictures, and Mumbai Police tweeted, “We have shared this with traffic branch." Now, Amitabh Bachchan has issued a clarification about the picture, revealing that he wasn’t actually going anywhere on the bike, and that he was shooting on the street.

Amitabh Bachchan issues a clarification about helmet-less picture

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the no-helmet remarks, and wrote that he was shooting on the street of Mumbai, and that formal permission was taken for the shoot. “The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai .. It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film ..” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan then added that he was just ‘fooling around’ by getting on the bike of a crew member, and that they weren’t actually going anywhere, but rather gave the impression that they traveled on the bike to save time. However, Big B added that he would definitely opt for a bike ride if there was ever a ‘problem of punctuality’ and that he would definitely wear a helmet, and adhere to the rules and regulations of the traffic guidelines.

“I AM NOT THE ONLY ONE THAT DOES THIS .. had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to location on time .. wore helmet etc., on the bike of his Security person .. no one could recognise .. and it was rapid and efficient .. and it worked well ..” he wrote.

Concluding the blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “And sorry , people , for causing concern and giving any wrong concept of breaking traffic rules .. I did not .. love all of you ..”

