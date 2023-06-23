Amitabh Bachchan recalls audience being annoyed over the title of film Don; Find out why

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of some of the most exciting films in Bollywood and continues to be working in films even today. We all know that Big B often keeps expressing his thoughts in his blog and today too he wrote something about his film Don. The 1978 film was a hit not only amongst the audience but also did well at the box office. Taking to his blog, Big B recalled a funny story about the title of the film. Scroll down to read about it.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls funny story about the title of his film Don

Amitabh Bachchan revealed in his blog that the market was skeptical and annoyed with the title of the film Don because there was a brand called Dawn selling vests and it caused a lot of confusion with the film’s name. The actor further wrote, “Amusingly, when the film ‘DON’ was announced with me .. many in the world of Hindi cinema were quite unaware of the word don .. what they were familiar with was a product known as DAWN .. the DAWN banyaan .. vests .. And the market was very skeptical and annoyed with the makers as to why a film title should be about undergarments. Many still are.” The actor recently celebrated 41st anniversary of the release of Don.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Meanwhile, Big B is currently shooting for Section 84. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. The first look of the film was released and created a lot of hype. He also has the official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

