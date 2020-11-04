Amitabh Bachchan recalls fond memories with Abhishek Bachchan as he shares THEN & NOW pictures with him

Amitabh Bachchan shares a great bond with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan is frequently active on social media and likes to keep the fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. Be it a movie shoot or be it some important occasion, Big B makes sure to post something on his handle. However, the megastar often grabs attention owing to his witty, and at times, humorous posts. Of course, there is no denying this fact that the Brahmastra star enjoys a massive fan base on his social media handles.

As we speak of this, Big B has once again shared a post on Instagram. This time, it is related to his son Abhishek Bachchan. The Chehre actor shares an old and a new picture with the latter depicting how things have changed with the passage of time. In the new picture, the father-son duo happily poses together while Junior B also dons a mask. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen lovingly looking at a little Abhishek as the toddler smiles at him.

Check out the post below:

Big B’s fans were worried sometime back when it was announced that he has contracted COVID-19. Later on, it was revealed that Abhishek Bachchan, his wife , and Aaradhya, have also tested positive for novel coronavirus. However, every one of them recovered soon. Amitabh Bachchan also returned to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and the new episodes have garnered positive reviews from the audience. Meanwhile, he also has a whole lot of projects lined up that include Brahmastra, Chehre, and Jhund.

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

